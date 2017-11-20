The Latest: Kenya opposition urges calm after court ruling

The Latest on Kenya's election turmoil (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The call for calm by Kenya's main opposition coalition seems to be holding shortly after the Supreme Court upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in a repeat vote last month.
But anger remains. "We will not respect him even after the court verdict. That was not an election and we will continue opposing him," says one resident of the opposition stronghold of Kisumu city, Wycliffe Onyango.
Never miss a local story.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge to the August election led the court to nullify the results and order a new vote, says Monday's court decision is no surprise. He maintains that electoral reforms have not been made, and he boycotted the new vote.
With no other serious contender, Kenyatta won the new election easily.
___
10:35 a.m.
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month is no surprise.
"We ... had repeatedly declared before this Supreme Court ruling today that we consider this government to be illegitimate and do not recognize it. This position has not been changed by the court ruling," Odinga says.
The court dismissed petitions by activists and a politician claiming irregularities in the vote.
Odinga says the court's decision was "taken under duress. We do not condemn the court, we sympathize with it."
He did not give details. There have been concerns about intimidation of the justices after the bodyguard of one was shot just hours before the court was to hear a request to postpone last month's election. The court did not manage to summon a quorum to address the request.
___
10:05 a.m.
Protests have already begun in response to the decision by Kenya's Supreme Court to uphold President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in a repeat vote last month.
Meanwhile, live footage shows Kenyatta supporters bursting into song.
"There is no perfect election; there will always be errors in elections, but you cannot invalidate an election unless those errors affect the outcome," says the country's attorney general, Githu Muigai.
Activists and a politician had challenged the repeat vote, claiming irregularities.
___
9:45 a.m.
Kenya's Supreme Court has upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in a repeat vote that the opposition boycotted while saying electoral reforms had not been made.
The court dismissed challenges by human rights activists and a politician who argued that last month's election was not conducted according to the law.
The court in September nullified the August presidential election over irregularities and ordered a new vote held last month. It was the first time a court in Africa has overturned a presidential election.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the nullification, boycotted the repeat election. He is now asking for international intervention as violent protests continue.
Dozens of people have been killed in clashes since the August vote.
___
9:30 a.m.
Kenya shortly will hear a Supreme Court ruling on challenges to last month's repeat presidential election, amid fears of further deadly clashes between police and opposition supporters.
The court is ruling Monday morning on challenges by activists and a politician, who allege irregularities.
The court in September nullified the August presidential election over irregularities and ordered a new vote held last month. It was the first time a court in Africa has overturned a presidential election.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the nullification, boycotted the repeat election while saying electoral reforms had not been made. He is now asking for international intervention as violent protests continue.
Dozens of people have been killed in clashes since the August vote.
Comments