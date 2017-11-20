Nation & World

Virginia deputy reassigned after going to party in blackface

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:32 PM

POQUOSON, Va.

A white Virginia sheriff's deputy has been reassigned after attending a Halloween party in blackface.

The Washington Post reports Deputy Jean Browning, a 20-year veteran of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office in southeast Virginia, attended a party dressed as U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, who was dressed as President Donald Trump.

Trump publicly feuded with the Florida congresswoman last month after she criticized comments he made to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.

Sheriff J.D. Diggs said in a news release that based on the circumstances and "the need for the community to realize that the sheriff's office takes race relations seriously," he had reassigned Browning to another job within the department. She was previously an anti-drug officer in the local school system.

