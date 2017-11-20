Hezbollah denies providing missile fired at Saudi from Yemen

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013, file photo, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah gestures during a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, categorically denied accusations that his group is sending weapons to Yemen or that it was responsible for a ballistic missile fired by Shiite rebels in Yemen that was intercepted near the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo