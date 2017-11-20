Interior denies wrongdoing involving Zinke's wife, travel

FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, newly sworn-in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, with his wife Lola, right, greets an Interior Department employee on the Interior Department's 168th birthday at the Interior Department in Washington. Documents obtained by a left-leaning group show that Zinke's wife played a key role in arranging aspects of her husband's official events and often accompanied him on trips outside of Washington D.C. during the first few months of the administration. Matthew Daly, File AP Photo