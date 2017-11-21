Nation & World

Nigeria police say at least 20 killed in mosque bombing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

Police in northeastern Nigeria say at least 20 people are feared dead after a suicide bombing at a mosque.

The teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press that the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Islamic extremist group is based in neighboring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video