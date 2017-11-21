Inmate dies after meth-laden kiss; girlfriend gets 2 years

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the Oregon State Penitentiary, in Salem, Ore. An Oregon woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, on a drug conspiracy charge after her inmate boyfriend died from a meth-laden kiss at the Oregon State Penitentiary after a prison visit in 2016. Statesman-Journal via AP, File Danielle Peterson