Nation & World

Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler admitted to hospital after cold

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's 88-year-old ruling emir has been admitted to hospital after suffering from a cold.

That's according to a report on the state-run KUNA news agency on Wednesday, which said Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah's trip to the hospital was "for a normal medical checkup."

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He came to power after parliament voted unanimously to oust his predecessor, the ailing Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, just nine days into his rule and shortly before lawmakers received his formal letter of abdication.

In recent months, he's been working to try to negotiate an end to the diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar after four Arab nations cut ties to Doha.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kuwait is an oil-rich OPEC member wedged between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video