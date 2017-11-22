Holocaust memorial erected outside German nationalist's home

Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner