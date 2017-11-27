Exclusive: Manafort flight records show deeper Kremlin ties than previously known

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators. Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators. Patrick Gleason McClatchy

