Dubai executes Jordanian convicted of raping, killing child

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Dubai has executed a 50-year-old Jordanian man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing an 8-year-old boy.

The government-run Dubai Media Office announced the execution on Thursday of Nidal Eisa Abdullah.

It says Abdullah's execution came after Dubai's Court of Cassation, the emirate's highest court, rejected his appeal and upheld his death sentence.

Abdullah kidnapped 8-year-old Obaida Ibrahim Sidgi Abdul Hadi from a workshop in the neighboring emirate of Sharjah in May 2016.

Death sentences in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, are carried out by firing squad.

The National, a state-aligned newspaper in Abu Dhabi, quoted the boy's father as saying the first volley of shots did not kill Abdullah, who was then shot once in the head.

