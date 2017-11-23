Kosovo special court's top judge makes 1st visit to country

Nation & World

PRISTINA, Kosovo

The heads of a court established to prosecute crimes committed during and immediately after Kosovo's war for independence are making their first visit to Pristina to meet with government officials and local and international organizations.

The justice ministry says Judge Ekaterina Trendafilova and Fidelma Donlon, the president and registrar of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, respectively, have met with Justice Minister Abelard Tahiri about their mandate and cooperation with Kosovo authorities.

The court is based in The Hague, Netherlands with judges from European Union member countries, the United States and Canada. It has jurisdiction over crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under Kosovo law which allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 1998 and Dec. 31, 2000.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade has not recognized.

