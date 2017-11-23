The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at at the Trump International Golf Club, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at at the Trump International Golf Club, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon AP Photo
The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at at the Trump International Golf Club, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump presents his report card, passes with flying colors

Associated Press

November 23, 2017 06:56 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump has a Thanksgiving Day message for the nation: Look at all I've done.

Trump is telling followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that, "your Country is starting to do really well."

He says: Jobs are "coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....!"

Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He's scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later Thursday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video