Nation & World

French, Polish leaders meet to mend strained ties

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

French president Emmanuel Macron is hosting Poland's prime minister for talks ranging from Europe's security to workers posted by their employer in another country, a contentious issue between the two European Union nations.

Bilateral ties are tense after Poland canceled a major deal to purchase French-made helicopters and after Macron criticized the government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and bypassed Poland during a visit to the region in the summer.

Macron gave Szydlo a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace on Thursday. Their talks are to include terms for workers from Eastern Europe working in richer EU countries; defense cooperation and armaments; the future of the EU after Britain leaves the 28-member bloc; and Poland's concerns over Russia's plans for a second gas pipeline on the Baltic Sea bed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video