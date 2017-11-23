In this OSCE monitoring mission photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Ukraine's eastern city of Luhansk, APCs and armed men drive in the city center. Dozens of armed people in combat fatigues have deployed Wednesday, Nov. 22, to main administrative buildings in Luhansk, a major city in rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, in a sign of a split in the rebel leadership.
Nation & World

Ukrainian separatist chief accuses another of plotting coup

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 09:59 AM

MOSCOW

A separatist leader in Ukraine's east has accused a former official of trying to unseat him.

Breaking an almost a week of silence, Igor Plotnitsky, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on the rebel television station Thursday that former interior minister Igor Kornet "tried to seize power by force." Plotnitsky vowed to "resolve the conflict with the help of the law."

Plotnitsky dismissed Kornet earlier this week. In response, dozens of armed people loyal to Kornet have deployed to the main administrative buildings in the regional capital, Luhansk.

More than 10,000 people have been killed and a million displaced in a long-simmering conflict between separatists in Luhansk and in parts of the neighboring Donetsk region since 2014.

