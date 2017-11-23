Nation & World

Loose pigs wander near interstate in Florida following crash

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:04 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Florida drivers are being warned to watch out for the possibility of escaped pigs on a busy interstate following a crash between two trucks that let the livestock loose.

The Times-Union of Jacksonville reports that two semi-tractor trailer trucks were traveling south on I-95 in northeast Florida just before 4 a.m. when they collided.

The Highway Patrol said one of the trucks carrying the pigs veered off the right side of the highway and overturned, spilling the livestock out onto the right shoulder. The second truck continued down the side of the highway and also partially rolled over.

No one was injured and all lanes are open after efforts to corral the pigs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But troopers warn that some of pigs may be wandering loose and drivers should be vigilant.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video