A female inmate competes in her jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Jail authorities say they organize the contest to encourage self-esteem, fight idleness and promote integration among women prisoners. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo

AP PHOTOS: Brazil prison holds beauty pageant

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:32 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Women serving time at a prison in Rio de Janeiro have swapped their uniforms for gowns to take part in a beauty pageant.

After having their hair and makeup done, 10 inmates from the Talavera Bruce detention facility walked down a catwalk in heels and were judged on their beauty, appeal and attitude as the prison's other 440 inmates and relatives applauded.

Wednesday's event aims to improve the women's self-esteem and is an opportunity to unite with family members they seldom see.

"During this moment, I don't feel like I am in jail," said 28-year-old Michelle Rangel who is serving time for drug trafficking and was elected last year's pageant winner. "My soul is freed."

