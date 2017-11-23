Nation & World

Train derailment in northern India kills 3, hurts 13 others

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 09:54 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LUCKNOW, India

Eleven coaches of a train derailed early Friday in northern India, killing at least three people and injuring another 13, police said

Police officer Pratap G. Yadav said the derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express occurred near Manikpura station in Uttar Pradesh state.

Six coaches remained on the track. Officials said the train was just leaving the station and had yet to gather speed.

The area is nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Magistrate Shiva Kumar said the injured have been hospitalized and the rescue operation was complete.

Railroad official Anand Kumar said a broken track appears to have caused the derailment. An investigation has been ordered.

The train was bound for Patna, the capital of neighboring Bihar state.

Accidents occur frequently on the vast rail network in India, mostly due to poor maintenance.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video