Suspect arrested after Texas trooper killed on the job

2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients Pause

1:16 The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017

7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

1:26 The scene at Best Buy on Thanksgiving 2017

1:44 Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road