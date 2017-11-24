Nation & World

UN: Saudi coalition OKs resumption of UN flights to Yemen

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:41 AM



GENEVA

The United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition that has imposed an air, sea and land blockade on Yemen since Nov. 6 has authorized the resumption of U.N. flights to the Yemeni capital starting Saturday.

Spokesman Jens Laerke of U.N. humanitarian aid coordination agency OCHA says passenger flights from the Jordanian capital, Amman, to Sanaa, Yemen, "may be followed soon by clearances of flights from Djibouti to Sanaa."

Laerke said Friday it was not clear what items might be on the flight.

He said: "Thankfully we are starting to see some movement" before adding that the U.N. has seen "no substantial change" in its efforts to reach Yemen by sea.

Major needs include water pumps to help stem a massive cholera outbreak and fuel needed to transport food and goods.

