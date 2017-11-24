Nation & World

"Grand coalition" again up for discussion in Germany

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:17 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Germany's president is inviting Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and the center-left Social Democrats for joint talks on the possibility on the forming a new government.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office said Friday that Merkel, the head of her party's Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, Horst Seehofer, and Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz have been asked to come together next week to discuss teaming up in another "grand coalition" — the configuration currently governing Germany.

Schulz had ruled out continuing the grand coalition after his party's disastrous showing in September's election, but has been under increasing pressure to reconsider after Merkel's attempt to form a coalition with the left-leaning Greens and pro-business Free Democrats foundered.

Steinmeier has been talking with all leaders to try to find a solution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video