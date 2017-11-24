Nation & World

Ohio woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:42 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner after someone fired shots into a Columbus, Ohio, home.

Police have identified the woman as 34-year-old Adrian Scott. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Dispatch reports that a man who identified himself as Scott's boyfriend says Scott was standing at a kitchen table preparing macaroni and cheese when shots rang out. Five people were inside the house at the time. No one else was injured.

Scott didn't live in the home.

A Columbus police spokesman says multiple shots were fired at the home on the city's northeast side. No suspects or motive for the shooting has been released.

