Missouri dismemberment suspect charged in California killing

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:13 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A man who was arrested after sleeping in a Kansas storage unit with his two children and his dismembered wife's remains has been charged in a California killing.

The Desert Sun reports that Justin Tod Rey was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of Sean Ty Ferel. The Palm Springs, California, man disappeared in May 2016 after vacationing with Rey. Three months later, Rey crashed Ferel's vehicle in Los Angeles. Ferel's body hasn't been found, but his blood was in the trunk, and his belongings were found in an Arizona storage unit that Rey had rented.

Rey is jailed on $1 million bond in Kansas on child endangerment charges. He's also charged with abandonment of corpse in Missouri, where his wife died. His attorney didn't return a phone message.

