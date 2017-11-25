Nation & World

Recently engaged couple, 1 other die in Thanksgiving crash

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:40 PM

GIBSONTON, Fla.

A newly engaged couple died in a wrong way crash on an interstate on Florida's west coast.

The crash that occurred on Interstate 75 near Tampa late Thursday night also killed one other person.

Local news outlets report that 24-year-old Lashay D. Waiters and 21-year-old Yvette R. Alexandre was struck head-on by a car driven by 21-year-old Justin Lakin.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that Lakin was driving north in the southbound center lane of I-75.

WFLA in Tampa reports that the couple was heading home from dropping off a friend after Thanksgiving dinner. Friends said they had recently gotten engaged.

Troopers said they don't know where Lakin began driving the wrong way on the interstate, which was closed for several hours. An investigation continues.

