Plain clothes Pakistani police officers carry an injured protester during a clash in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Pakistani police have launched an operation to clear an intersection linking capital Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi where an Islamist group's supporters have camped out for the last 20 days. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
Nation & World

Pakistan Islamists rally on after deadly clashes with police

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:23 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani Islamists are pressing ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary units are readying for another expected crackdown on Sunday, after security forces failed to disperse the protesters when riot police moved in with tear gas and batons on Saturday. Hospital officials said nearly 200 people were hurt, most of them police.

Elsewhere in Pakistan, Islamists have blocked major roads in solidarity with the Islamabad demonstrators.

Supporters of the small Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party have been camped out for the last three weeks at a main intersection outside Islamabad, demanding the resignation of law minister over an omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary bill.

