FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron prior to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. Germany, Europe's largest economy and anchor of stability, is facing the prospect of months of political uncertainty after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were unable to form a coalition with two smaller parties, raising the likelihood of new elections.
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron prior to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. Germany, Europe's largest economy and anchor of stability, is facing the prospect of months of political uncertainty after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were unable to form a coalition with two smaller parties, raising the likelihood of new elections. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron prior to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. Germany, Europe's largest economy and anchor of stability, is facing the prospect of months of political uncertainty after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were unable to form a coalition with two smaller parties, raising the likelihood of new elections. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo

Nation & World

German caretaker government will hold back on EU issues

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 05:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Angela Merkel's chief of staff is indicating that the German chancellor's caretaker government won't take decisions that could bind its successor's hands on "major political questions," including French President Emmanuel Macron's European reform proposals.

Altmaier, also the acting finance minister, told Sunday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the "constructive restraint" applies to "all European questions."

Altmaier added that Berlin's position on Brexit won't be affected. He said: "In the Brexit negotiations, we are acting within the framework of the European Union's approved negotiating mandate and on the basis of a broad political consensus in parliament."

Germany's politicians are struggling to form a new administration after September's election. Merkel's outgoing Cabinet remains on a caretaker basis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video