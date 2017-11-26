Nation & World

6 injured after car hits pedestrians in German town

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 06:16 AM

November 26, 2017 06:16 AM

BERLIN

Police say an apparently intoxicated man has driven a car into pedestrians in northern Germany, injuring six people.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the port town of Cuxhaven, west of Hamburg. Police say the 29-year-old driver, a man from Cuxhaven, was taken in for questioning after four people were seriously hurt and another two slightly injured.

They said in a statement that the cause was unclear though there were indications the man may have deliberately hit the pedestrians. They didn't elaborate.

