Syria: At least 23 civilians killed ahead of UN talks

In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group in Damascus suburbs known as the White Helmets, Civil Defense workers carry an injured man after government airstrikes hit Douma, near Damascus, Syria, Sunday Nov. 26, 2017. Government airstrikes and shelling outside the Syrian capital killed at least 22 civilians, activists reported Sunday, as the fighting showed no signs of letting up ahead of the resumption of U.N. peace talks in Geneva. Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus suburbs via AP)