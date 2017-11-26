Nation & World

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHISHAWASHA, Zimbabwe

The Catholic priest who mediated talks leading to the ouster of Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe says the leader knew it was "the end of the road" days before he quit, and appeared relieved when he signed his resignation letter after 37 years in power.

Fidelis Mukonori, who has known Mugabe for decades, tells The Associated Press that Mugabe, under immense pressure in his final days as president, wanted a gradual and "smooth" transition of power to Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice president he had recently fired and who is now Zimbabwe's new leader.

Mukoroni says in an interview that Mugabe had to resort to "Plan B" — an immediate resignation — after Mnangagwa did not return from exile in South Africa at Mugabe's request.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video