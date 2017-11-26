New Florida law expected to increase textbook challenges

This Aug. 24, 2015 photo shows Broward School Board Superintendent Robert Runcie inside a bus in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The Florida Legislature recently changed state law to allow any resident to challenge their school district's textbooks and curricula and get a hearing before an outside mediator. Runcie, who is also the president of the state superintendents association, said the changes are "cumbersome." Districts have always encouraged parents and residents to voice concerns about materials and curricula, he said, and the mediator is an unnecessary step. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Joe Cavatetta