Supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, a radical religious party, chant religious slogans during a protest at an entrance of Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Pakistani Islamists pressed ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers on Sunday, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.
Supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, a radical religious party, chant religious slogans during a protest at an entrance of Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Pakistani Islamists pressed ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers on Sunday, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
Supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, a radical religious party, chant religious slogans during a protest at an entrance of Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Pakistani Islamists pressed ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers on Sunday, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded. Anjum Naveed AP Photo

Nation & World

Pakistan law minister resigns, ceding to Islamists' demand

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's law minister has resigned, caving in to Islamist protesters who have been demanding his ouster in a three-week-long rally near Islamabad.

Monday's development comes after negotiations with the rally organizers went nowhere.

Security forces held back from dispersing the protesters on Sunday, after a crackdown the previous day left six dead.

Zahid Hamid's resignation will likely pave the way for supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party, which is behind the protest, to peacefully disband their sit-in at a key intersection on the edge of the Pakistani capital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Islamists demanded Hamid's resignation over an omitted reference to Islam's Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary bill. He had earlier apologized for the omission in the bill, saying it was a clerical error that was later corrected.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video