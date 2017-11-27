Released in April, Kuwait opposition figure gets 9-year term

Court documents show a leading opposition figure in Kuwait has been sentenced to nine more years in prison after being freed on another conviction in April this year.
Kuwait's appeals court handed down the sentence on Monday for Musallam al-Barrack and dozens of others, including three current and three former lawmakers. The case dates back to when Arab Spring protesters stormed Kuwait's parliament in 2011.
A lower court initially acquitted all 70 defendants in 2013. Monday's ruling handed down sentences ranging from one to five years to more than 50 defendants. The others had their acquittals upheld.
Al-Barrack could not immediately be reached.
Al-Barrack was released in April after serving two years in prison following a conviction of insulting the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
