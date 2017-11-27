Released in April, Kuwait opposition figure gets 9-year term

FILE - In this Monday April 20, 2015 file photo, supporters celebrate with opposition leader Musallam al-Barrack in Kuwait City after his release on bail ahead of a final decision on charges he insulted the country's ruler. A lawyer said Monday Nov. 27, 2017, that a Kuwaiti appeals court has sentenced al-Barrack to seven more years in prison, after being freed on another conviction in April this year. AP Photo, File)