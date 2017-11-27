Nation & World

Hamas vows it won't disarm, threatens West Bank expansion

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 06:37 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

The Palestinian militant Hamas group has vowed to expand its militant activities to the West Bank despite demands by the rival Fatah movement that it disarm as part of a reconciliation agreement.

A senior Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, says the group's arsenal "can't be divided or talked about in any dialogue."

His remarks on Monday highlight the stark antagonism between Hamas and President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah as the rivals negotiate steps for reconciliation.

Fatah, which holds sway in the West Bank, wants Hamas's rockets, explosives and attack tunnels in Gaza neutralized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hamas seized Gaza from Fatah in 2007, provoking an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory and three wars with Israel.

Last month, Fatah and Hamas signed a reconciliation deal under which Hamas began ceding control to Abbas but differences remain.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video