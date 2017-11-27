10 Things to Know for Today

More Videos

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:01

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

Pause
Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama 0:59

Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced. UK Pool via AP
Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced. UK Pool via AP

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHICH BRITISH ROYAL IS ENGAGED

Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring.

2. TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO STAY A WELCOME BREAK FROM DC CHALLENGES

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The president draws a wiggly line between work, play and business at the private club he calls his "winter White House."

3. FBI LEAVES U.S. TARGETS OF RUSSIAN HACKERS IN THE DARK

The Associated Press has found that the FBI failed to tell scores of U.S. officials about attempts to hack into their personal Gmail accounts.

4. WHO IS VISITING CATHOLICS IN ASIA

Pope Francis is visiting Myanmar and Bangladesh to encourage their tiny Catholic communities and reach out to some of Asia's most peripheral and poor.

5. WHY 22 VILLAGES MUST EVACUATE IN INDONESIA

Indonesian authorities order a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on Bali.

6. MEN CLEARED OF TERROR TIES IN HIGH-PROFILE BORDER CASE

Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal the six Middle Eastern men were fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands and were cleared of any terrorism ties.

7. REPLACING LYMPH NODES TO EASE PAINFUL LEGACY OF CANCER CARE

Some doctors are using lymph node replacement to ease lymphedema, a debilitating condition that gets little attention and has no cure.

8. CONGRESSMAN GIVES UP HOUSE JUDICIARY POST

Michigan Rep. John Conyers acknowledges that a congressional probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against him had become an unwelcome distraction.

9. HOW PAKISTAN PROTEST WAS AFFECTED BY MINISTER

Pakistani Islamists announce they are disbanding their sit-in near Islamabad after the country's law minister resigned.

10. WHO IS CROWNED MISS UNIVERSE

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represents South Africa, wins the Miss Universe crown.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:01

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

Pause
Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama 0:59

Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

View More Video