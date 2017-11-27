Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

More Videos 1:44 Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks Pause 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:18 Phenix City Russell County NAACP speaks out against alleged voter fraud 2:12 New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Black woman defends confederate flag purse Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

