Black bear euthanized after killing miniature horse

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:52 AM

SOUTHBURY, Conn.

Wildlife authorities in Connecticut have euthanized a bear they say attacked and killed a miniature horse over the weekend.

The 150-pound female black bear attacked the 120-pound horse, which was inside a fenced-in area behind a Southbury home on Saturday night. Another horse in the area was not injured.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Chris Collibee tells the Republican-American newspaper that environmental police euthanized the bear, which hadn't previously been tagged by the agency. A necropsy is planned.

Frank Moon and his wife Heidi own the horses. He says their daughter, who was over for the Thanksgiving holiday, was heading to her vehicle when they heard the horse screaming. He grabbed a flashlight and saw the bear. He called police and environmental officials.

