A New Jersey man going by the name “Charlie K.” paid for 62 layaway orders at a Camden County Toys R Us, totaling about $10,780.
A Secret Santa spent over $10,000 at Toys R Us on Black Friday — but none of it was for him

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 27, 2017 09:54 AM

A New Jersey man spent over $10,000 on Black Friday this year, but none of it was for him or his family.

The man, who is only going by the name “Charlie K.” went to a Camden County Toys R Us Friday morning to do shopping for his son, when he decided to pay off all the layaway orders at the store, according to CBS Philly.

Charlie K. walked in during a live CBS Philly broadcast and told a reporter the purchase was a way of showing his appreciation for what the community has done.

“I’m trying to bring some happiness to people, to the community that brought happiness to me and my family,” Charlie K. told CBS. “I love this community and I am trying to provide back to it.”

Now people are calling him the “Layaway Angel.”

He ended up paying for 62 orders, totaling about $10,780. He additonally gave $2,000 to Toys for Tots by having everyone in the store at the time pick three toys to donate, according to CBS Philly reporter Henry Rosoff.

Store workers said they usually have Secret Santas during the holidays that pick up the tab for a few toys, but nothing like the volume of Charlie K.’s purchase.

One receipient, Stephanie Dawson, had about $200 worth of toys for her grandchildren put on hold. When she heard the broadcast, she rushed to the store to find her layaway items were part of Charlie K.’s purchase.

“I want to say thank you very much and I appreciate it and thank god for you,” Dawson told CBS.

Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers - McClatchy

