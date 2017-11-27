Nation & World

County investigates Maine sheriff who sent lewd image

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:31 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Maine sheriff who sent a sexually explicit photo of himself in uniform is under investigation.

Oxford County Administrator Scott Cole tells WGME-TV an investigation into Sheriff Wayne Gallant began earlier this month, but he won't confirm what the investigation is about.

Gallant confirmed he sent the lewd photo from his office to a woman he didn't want to identify. A spokesman for a union that represents deputy sheriffs also accused Gallant of making unwanted solicitations for sex from at least two of his employees.

Gallant has stepped down as president of the Maine Sheriff's Association. He's still serving as the Oxford County sheriff.

