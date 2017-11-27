Nation & World

California lawmaker resigns following misconduct allegations

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:55 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra is resigning immediately following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Los Angeles Democrat had previously said he wouldn't seek re-election and would leave office at the end of the next legislative session. He said Monday that he's decided to leave immediately following reflection over the Thanksgiving weekend and conversations with family, friends and supporters.

Legislative staffer Elise Flynn Gyore says Bocanegra put his hands inside her blouse at an after-work event at a Sacramento nightclub in 2009. Both were legislative staff members at the time.

Several other women told the Los Angeles Times that he groped or kissed them without consent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bocanegra's resignation comes as the Senate Rules Committee was scheduled to meet to strip Sen. Tony Mendoza of his committee chairmanship amid a misconduct probe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video