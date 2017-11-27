Nation & World

China sentences Taiwan activist to 5 years for subversion

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

A Chinese court has sentenced to five years in prison a Taiwanese activist who conducted online lectures on Taiwan's democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China.

The Yueyang City Intermediate People's Court in central China handed down the sentence against Lee Ming-che Tuesday after finding him guilty of subversion of state power.

Lee was detained in southern China on March 19 and was tried in September. Lee confessed to the charge during his trial, which his wife dismissed as "a political show."

Subversion of state power is a vaguely defined charge often used by authorities to muzzle dissent and imprison critics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee Ming-che's trial marked China's first criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video