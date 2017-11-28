Nation & World

Chinese general being investigated for corruption kills self

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:53 AM

BEIJING

Chinese state media say a former top general under investigation for major corruption has killed himself.

Zhang Yang had formerly headed the People's Liberation Army's political affairs department but was placed under investigation in late August on suspicion of bribery, having a large amount of property that he could not account for and other acts of that "seriously violated" laws and regulations.

The Xinhua News Agency and state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday Zhang killed himself Nov. 23 at his home, to which he had been confined during the investigation. No other details were given.

The reports said investigators closed in on Zhang using testimony given by two other former top generals, Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong.

All three had been members of the leading Communist Party and government military commissions.

