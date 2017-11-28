Nation & World

Sheriff: Inmate's second escape result of electronic error

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 05:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ROCKFORD, Ala.

An Alabama sheriff says a two-time escapee's most recent getaway was the result of an electronic error.

AL.com reports that Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson said Monday that an electronic malfunction occurred in door lock control panel, compromising the security of the isolation corridor while 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon was using the phone Nov. 19.

An initial review of the evidence had led authorities to believe that a door was left unsecured as a result of jailer error.

Vernon was recaptured Nov. 21 in Georgia. He now faces new charges of escape, burglary theft of property and unlawful imprisonment in Coosa County, and similar charges in Elmore County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had previously escaped during his Oct. 29 booking.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video