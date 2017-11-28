Nation & World

Japan on alert as boats thought to be from North Korea found

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 05:22 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOKYO

Japan is urging local authorities and fishermen to be on the alert after several boats thought to be from North Korea were found on its northern coast.

The chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, made the comments Tuesday after a boat carrying dead bodies was found on the coast of Akita prefecture, which faces North Korea across the Sea of Japan.

He said local police and other authorities and residents should report if they spot any suspicious boats or people

Last week, police rescued eight people thought to be North Korean fishermen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is unclear if the people aboard the several dozen North Korean boats that drift near Japanese shores each year are intending to defect or simply unable to make their way back aboard their unseaworthy wooden boats.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video