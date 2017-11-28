A man walks by graffiti that reads "Ratko Mladic" in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A U.N. court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war.
Nation & World

Graffiti, soccer fans hail Mladic after genocide verdict

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:11 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

Graffiti hailing Ratko Mladic has appeared in the Serbian capital, reflecting nationalist support for the former Bosnian Serb military chief who was convicted last week of genocide by a U.N. court and sentenced to life in prison.

Mladic's name could be seen Tuesday sprayed in huge letters at several locations in Belgrade, including the downtown area. Mladic has been revered as a hero in some media and by soccer fans.

A small soccer club in northern Serbia last weekend wore T-shirts featuring Mladic.

The surge in support for Mladic after his verdict last Wednesday at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal illustrates persisting divisions in the Balkans after the war in the 1990s.

Mladic was convicted of some of the conflict's worst atrocities, including the massacre of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.

