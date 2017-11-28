Authorities issue AMBER Alert for missing 3-year-old girl

Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old North Carolina girl last seen Sunday night.
Mariah Woods is a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s AMBER Alert Program.
She’s 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and pink panties, according to the alert.
“Please, bring her back ... She’s my baby, she’s my everything,” said the child’s mother, Kristy Woods, in a press conference. “Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I’d give anything.”
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mariah with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to WSB-TV.
Mariah Woods was last seen at 2405 Lot 7 Dawson Cabin Rd. in Jacksonville, NC at 11:30 p.m. when she was put to bed.
Authorities say the abductor is unknown at this time and traveling in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3133 or call 911.
#AMBERAlert Update!— NCMEC (@MissingKids) November 28, 2017
Mariah was last seen on November 26, 2017 at 11:00 p.m. at 2404 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, #NorthCarolina.https://t.co/D2vblnGoy9
