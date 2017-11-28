More Videos

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here's what you need to know about what each color code means.

Authorities issue AMBER Alert for missing 3-year-old girl

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 09:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old North Carolina girl last seen Sunday night.

Mariah Woods is a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s AMBER Alert Program.

She’s 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and pink panties, according to the alert.

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Mariah Woods, a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes last seen in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
“Please, bring her back ... She’s my baby, she’s my everything,” said the child’s mother, Kristy Woods, in a press conference. “Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I’d give anything.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mariah with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to WSB-TV.

Mariah Woods was last seen at 2405 Lot 7 Dawson Cabin Rd. in Jacksonville, NC at 11:30 p.m. when she was put to bed.

Authorities say the abductor is unknown at this time and traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3133 or call 911.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

