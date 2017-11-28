Nation & World

Feds, ex-Louisiana congressman working on resentencing deal

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:07 PM

McLEAN, Va.

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for a former Louisiana congressman who famously hid $90,000 in his freezer are working on an agreement for his resentencing on corruption charges.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. William Jefferson was convicted in 2009. He received a 13-year sentence, but was released earlier this year after a Virginia judge dismissed seven charges based on a Supreme Court ruling that made it more difficult to convict public officials on bribery-related offenses.

In court documents, prosecutors and Jefferson's attorneys said they are negotiating an agreement to make a joint recommendation on Jefferson's new sentence. The two sides indicated an agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday.

Jefferson was convicted of accepting more than $400,000 in bribes. A 2005 raid of his home turned up cash stuffed in frozen food boxes.

