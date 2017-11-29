Nation & World

Australian leader seeks help for tourists stranded in Bali

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's prime minister says he is discussing with his government how to help thousands of Australian holidaymakers stranded by volcanic smoke on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Australians account for more than one in four of the international tourists who flock to the island, so ash spewing from Mount Agung that has grounded local aircraft has also created chaos at Australian airports.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday urged Australians who cannot leave Bali's airport to contact the local Australian Consulate.

Jayson Westbury, chief executive of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents, predicted that Australian tourists would return to Bali in large numbers as soon as the smoke cleared.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australians largely abandoned Bali for almost two years after 2002 when bomb blasts killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video