Nation & World

Cyprus to probe state prosecutor's leaked emails to Russia

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:36 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus' government has appointed a top civil servant to probe leaked emails that have raised concerns they may have influenced ongoing court cases involving Russia.

Deputy government spokesman Viktoras Papadopoulos said Wednesday the disciplinary probe targeting senior state prosecutor Eleni Loizidou is expected to be concluded within 60 days.

The appointment of an investigator was requested by Attorney General Costas Clerides who said the contents of Loizidou's emails to Russian law officials may have "breached the strict boundaries of briefing" them on cases where Russian authorities had asked for Cyprus' help.

Clerides said police would launch a separate, criminal probe into how Loizidou's private email account was hacked and the contents published by Cypriot media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Loizidou has already been removed from the fugitives extradition department where she was serving.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video