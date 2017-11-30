Defense will try to shift focus to NKorea in Kim killing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leaves the Shah Alam court house after her trial in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prosecutors have focused on proving the women’s guilt but shied away from scrutinizing any political motive behind the killing. Defense lawyers, who say their clients were duped into carrying out the attack, will look to shift that focus when the trial resumes Jan. 22. Sadiq Asyraf, File AP Photo