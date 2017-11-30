Nation & World

Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of 'Taps' ending

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:46 AM

GLEN ROCK, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors said the recording will play for the last time Thursday.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Corney invited the public to his Glen Rock home to listen to the recording over cookies and hot chocolate.

Corney has been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial. Corney previously planned to wait to lower the volume until the speakers are set up, but moved it sooner after receiving trash talk on social media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corney is a member of the committee working to move the playing to the new location and produce a memorial explaining the significance of the song.

He said he doesn't know when the speakers will be set up in the park. The committee said it is working to determine the appropriate volume and type of speakers.

Corney will turn down the recording for his personal use starting Friday, he said. Neighbor Scott Thomason, who previously protested Corney playing "Taps" by playing his own loud music simultaneously, said he is happy that he will be turning the volume down, but still worried the song will be too loud.

Corney said Thursday's event was called "Last night of 'Taps."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video