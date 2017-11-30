Nation & World

Torrential rain damages roads, blocks ports in Albania

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:48 AM

TIRANA, Albania

Albanian authorities say that torrential rain has flooded agricultural land and damaged roads and an electricity network.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday said that some 170 hectares (420 acres) have been flooded in the northwestern Shkodra district while mudslides have temporarily blocked traffic in the southern Albanian district of Gjirokastra.

Damage of the electricity network has cut off the power supply to scores of villages in these areas.

Elementary schools in three southern villages in Tepelena were temporarily closed Thursday, and the Education Ministry canceled all school classes nationwide on Friday.

Ferries to neighboring Greece and nearby Italy have also been suspended.

The country's civil emergency office has forecast more heavy rain in the next four days.

Defense Minister Olta Xhacka said that the army was on alert and urged the population to pay attention to the advice from emergency local officials.

